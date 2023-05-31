ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-05-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.160 12.86% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.700 -17.07% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.750 10.29% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.084 -9.68% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.480 5.49% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.105 -8.70% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.705 5.22% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.660 -6.45% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.920 5.09% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.540 -6.09% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 4.76% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.310 -5.42% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.480 4.35% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 5.470 -5.36% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.820 4.12% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.180 -5.22% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.970 3.96% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.400 -5.17% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.050 3.96% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.450 -4.91% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 3.70% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.490 -4.85% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.070 3.50% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.820 -4.73% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.455 3.41% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.060 -4.63% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.700 3.36% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.420 -4.55% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.180 3.06% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 22.410 -4.43% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.450 2.84% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.890 -4.30% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.650 2.36% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.430 -4.26% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.340 2.29% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.610 -4.16% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.845 2.22% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.480 -4.00% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.475 2.15% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 2.690 -3.93%

