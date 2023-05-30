Rio Tinto Bottoming Out

Technicals | 11:03 AM

By Michael Gable

Last week, we continued to see dips getting bought in the US market. Just like at the start of May, a few sharp days down were quickly overcome by buyers.

However, once again, we see the confusing argument in the media that share markets should not be so high because of all the "problems" that lie ahead. It is confusing because the bearish case is that only a handful of stocks are leading the market higher. The argument implies that most stocks have therefore not rallied since the start of the year.

So, in other words, most stocks are not rallying, which negates the bearish argument that stocks are providing a "bear market rally".

Well, 90% are not rallying. Only a handful of stocks are rallying. This means that the bearish argument is actually a bullish argument.

It is telling us that outside of a handful of tech stocks, most stocks are down at attractive levels and are not overbought and are therefore ready to join the rally when the time is right.

In terms of the local market, we continue to consolidate. Iron ore stocks had a rough week, but this reminds me of November 2022 at peak bearishness when they turned around and recovered strongly.

The next few weeks could therefore see these commodity stocks outperform and help lift the market higher.

In this week's report, we have a chart on Rio Tinto ((RIO)).