AlphaESS and OSW Announced Global Partnership for Expanded Product Sales Worldwide

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AlphaESS, the world-leading energy storage solution and service provider, and OSW, Australia’s leading solar distributor, announced their strategic global partnership to boost product sales worldwide. AlphaESS authorized OSW to utilize its marketing network to develop markets and sell AlphaESS products around the globe. By combining AlphaESS’s state-of-the-art power conversion and energy storage solutions and services with OSW’s strong distribution capabilities, the partnership offers one simple way to help diverse customer groups across Europe and North America.



Thomas Yuan, Chairman and Co-Founder of AlphaESS, and Anson Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of OSW, unite to mark their transformative global partnership

"This collaboration is a powerful alliance between industry leaders," said Thomas Yuan, Chairman and Co-Founder of AlphaESS. "Our mission at AlphaESS is to provide innovative and reliable energy storage solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities towards a sustainable future. Through this partnership with OSW, we aim to expand our reach, accelerate the energy transition, and create a global impact."

Anson Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of OSW, added, "Our priority at OSW is to deliver unmatched value to our customers as we expand to meet growing demand. This alliance with AlphaESS is crucial, allowing us to leverage our strengths and collaboration to accelerate our reach and expansion. We are proud to bring AlphaESS’s innovative product portfolio to our overseas markets, addressing the evolving needs of our customers in a rapidly changing global landscape."

Both parties are excited about embarking on this transformative journey together, committed to delivering unmatched value to their customers.

About OSW

OSW is a leading solar distributor in Australia, offering PV panels, inverters, EV chargers, solar storage options, and racking, etc. As one of Australia’s fastest-growing top 100 companies, OSW operates six warehouses nationwide and is expanding into Europe and other global markets, dedicated to reducing carbon footprint and driving sustainability.

About AlphaESS

AlphaESS is a leading global energy storage solution and service provider. The company specializes in residential and commercial applications and delivers pre-eminent products and fit-for-purpose solutions. With 15+ subsidiaries and 90,000+ active systems in 90+ countries, AlphaESS brings reliable and clean energy to millions worldwide. Discover how AlphaESS is making a real difference at www.alphaess.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or YouTube.

