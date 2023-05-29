The Monday Report – 29 May 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:09 AM

By Greg Peel

Get Set

On Friday there remained no sign of a deal on the US debt ceiling but after the big sell-off on Thursday – largely technical as the ASX200 broke 7200 – Friday saw the index sluggishly claw back 16 points.

Later on Friday night both sides spoke of “optimism” a deal could be reached over the weekend, sending Wall Street surging and our futures up 70 points on Saturday morning.

In the interim, a deal has been reached and legislation will go to the House on Wednesday night. As there will likely be objections from both the far left Democrats on the one hand and and far right Republicans on the other, given concessions made on both sides, passage of the deal is not guaranteed. It then has to get through the Senate.

The news should nevertheless cement Wall Street’s optimism on Friday, although we’ll have to wait till Tuesday night to see further response, as Wall Street is closed tonight.

Friday’s local trade saw comebacks (bargain hunting?) for the banks (+0.5%) and materials (+0.9%). In the former case, Westpac ((WBC)) joining the ranks of banks no longer offering cash-backs on new mortgages would have helped, implying the loan war is cooling off, and in the latter case, some stabilisation in iron ore prices provided comfort.

Consumer discretionary also made a comeback (+0.5%) with likely short-covering in play, despite weak April retail sales data.

Sales were flat in April, having risen 0.4% in March, and missing 0.3% growth expectations. Growth over the past few months has been led by dining/takeaway, as sales of goods fall, but it seems the post-covid spree is now over. Sales in that category fell -0.2%, while food sales fell -0.1% to confirm belt-tightening.

Household goods spending continued its trend (-1.0%).

The good news is this plays into an RBA pause next month.