ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-05-23

Daily Market Reports | May 24 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.795 5.30% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.825 -19.12% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.970 4.95% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.040 -8.52% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.900 4.65% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.570 -8.06% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.490 4.26% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.040 -6.89% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.500 4.17% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.810 -6.16% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 7.580 3.84% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.465 -6.06% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.070 2.99% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.230 -5.51% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.430 2.91% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.460 -5.19% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.410 2.55% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.020 -5.16% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.670 2.51% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.935 -5.15% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.275 2.41% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.925 -5.13% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.220 2.33% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.240 -5.07% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.470 2.17% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.095 -5.00% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.430 2.14% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 12.850 -4.89% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.310 2.13% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.620 -4.62% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.100 1.97% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.520 1.96% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.740 -4.38% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.480 1.89% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.770 -4.32% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.670 1.74% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.560 -4.27% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.460 1.63% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.900 -4.26%

