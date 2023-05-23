ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-05-23

Daily Market Reports | May 23 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.850 20.13% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.420 -17.65% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.620 12.73% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 -8.33% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.020 5.68% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.120 -6.61% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.695 5.30% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.860 -5.49% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.100 5.26% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.130 -4.91% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.650 4.84% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.000 -4.76% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 91.950 4.49% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 6.610 -4.34% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.730 4.48% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.915 -4.25% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.330 3.50% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.950 3.17% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.020 -3.32% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.840 3.14% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.585 -3.31% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 15.750 2.81% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.585 -3.31% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.610 2.76% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.470 -3.09% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.685 2.74% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.940 -3.00% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.130 2.73% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 35.170 -2.98% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.380 2.70% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.545 -2.68% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.435 2.50% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 14.510 -2.68% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.060 2.42% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.355 -2.52% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.215 2.38% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.975 -2.50% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.690 2.34% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.620 -2.36%

