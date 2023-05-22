The Monday Report – 22 May 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:03 AM

By Greg Peel

Don’t bank on it

On Friday the local market echoed Wall Street’s excitement overnight on talk a debt ceiling resolution was close, and maybe would be reached by this week. Seemed a bit ambitious at the time, and sure enough on Friday night the Republicans called a halt to proceedings.

Biden was heading off to Japan for the G7, so a halt is likely not too sinister, but suffice to say any debt ceiling expectations on Friday are now watered down.

Financials were nevertheless the main driver on Friday (+1.5%), helping the ASX200 to open higher and trade up 56 points to lunchtime, before easing off in the afternoon. Insurers also helped, with Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) rising 4.7%.

Bank buying comes in the wake of a result season following which analysts cut their margin and earnings forecasts.

More AI talk fired up the Nasdaq on Thursday night, so it only stood to reason our tech sector would rise 2.2% on Friday.

Communication services was another star, up 1.2%, with all other sectors rising bar materials (-0.2%) and utilities (-0.5%). Lower iron ore and gold prices dragged on materials, while lower coal prices kept energy (+0.1%) at bay.

Insurance broker AUB Group ((AUB)) came back on line after deciding not to enter a JV to acquire UK’s Tysers but rather raise capital and go it alone. This was a popular move – AUB topped the index with a 5.9% gain.

Outside of the index, shipbuilder Austal ((ASB)) jumped 26% after announcing a large contract win with the US Navy, to build ships in the US using US labour.

Xero ((XRO)) kicked on (+5.4%) after reporting its result on Thursday, helping tech along.

Embattled Syrah Resources ((SYR)) must have said something soothing at its AGM, as it rose 4.8%. It’s a long way back.

The losers’ board was dominated by coal and gold miners.

With the S&P500 having reached 4200 resistance on Thursday night, the debt ceiling issue was one reason enough to pull back on Friday night, but not materially.

Our futures were down -11 points on Saturday.