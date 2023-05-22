ROADSHOW VIETNAM – HO CHI MINH CITY TOURISM IN AUSTRALIA 2023 ACHIEVES GREAT SUCCESS AND PROMOTES CULTURAL EXCHANGES

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The ‘Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Australia 2023′ took place from May 10 to May 18, 2023. Organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Vietnam Embassy and the Vietnam General Consulate, the event garnered positive feedback from Australian travel businesses. The delegation, led by the Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism, included Vietnam Airlines as the Official Airlines and over 20 prominent travel businesses and hotels.

On May 12, 2023, the ‘Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Sydney‘ attracted 150 travel businesses from New South Wales, making it one of the largest tourism promotional events in Australia. The delegation showcased Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City’s unique cultural and tourism offerings, including historical sites, natural attractions, and local cuisine.

On May 15, 2023, the ‘Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Melbourne‘ happened at The Crown Promenade Hotel. Over 120 guests from Victoria’s travel industry attended the event, which featured exclusive publications, gifts, and cultural activities. The delegation seized the opportunity to introduce Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism potential to the Australian travel industry. Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, extended an invitation to Australian travel experts to visit the city, highlighting its traditional values and vibrant modern atmosphere.

On May 17, 2023, the Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Delegation held meetings with the Queensland Department of Tourism, Innovation, and Sport to explore partnership opportunities for enhancing tourism and cultural exchange between Queensland and Ho Chi Minh City. Recently, Vietjet announced new routes to Melbourne and Sydney from Ho Chi Minh City, and new direct flight to Brisbane from Ho Chi Minh City which will take off from June 16, 2023 with four flights per week on Mondays and Fridays. The flights demonstrate the growing connection between Australia and Vietnam in this 50th anniversary year of diplomatic relations.

As part of the roadshow, Ho Chi Minh City Tourism invited attendees to ITE HCMC 2023, the largest and most established travel expo in Vietnam and the Mekong subregion. The expo will be held from September 7 to 9, 2023, at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.itehcmc.travel.

Website: www.visithcmc.vn

