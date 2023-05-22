ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-05-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.510 8.51% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.280 -16.88% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.270 6.57% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.120 -14.29% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.485 5.43% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.470 -11.32% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.240 4.35% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.565 -7.38% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.605 3.42% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.920 -6.34% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.755 3.42% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.270 -5.81% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 6.790 3.35% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.520 -5.45% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 5.400 2.86% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.370 -5.13% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.700 2.65% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.500 -4.76% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 73.010 2.54% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.940 -4.08% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.950 2.48% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.355 -4.05% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.055 2.43% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.080 -4.00% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 14.910 2.33% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.605 -3.97% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.890 2.16% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.180 -3.90% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.380 1.93% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 12.210 -3.86% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.175 1.73% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 15.000 -3.85% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.540 1.65% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.385 -3.75% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.620 1.64% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.035 -3.72% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.290 1.59% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.810 -3.61% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.070 1.47% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.470 -3.61%

