The Overnight Report: The Other Ceiling

Daily Market Reports | 9:02 AM

This story features XERO LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: XRO

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7276.00 + 17.00 0.23% S&P ASX 200 7236.80 + 37.60 0.52% S&P500 4198.05 + 39.28 0.94% Nasdaq Comp 12688.84 + 188.27 1.51% DJIA 33535.91 + 115.14 0.34% S&P500 VIX 16.05 – 0.82 – 4.86% US 10-year yield 3.65 + 0.07 1.87% USD Index 103.55 + 0.69 0.67% FTSE100 7742.30 + 19.07 0.25% DAX30 16163.36 + 212.06 1.33%

By Greg Peel

Yay, Job Losses

The debt ceiling-fuelled rally overnight on Wall Street had the ASX200 firing out of the blocks yesterday morning to be up 59 points in the first half hour, before sanity prevailed and by late morning the index was up only 27, ahead of the April jobs numbers.

Speaking of firing, Australia lost -4300 jobs in April and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5%. The index shot up again. Surely the RBA must pause in June.

It faded towards the close nevertheless to be up 37, reversing one of the two weak sessions prior, but had there been no jobs report this would be a reasonable expectation on Wall Street strength in the first place.

To put things into perspective, Australia may have lost -4300 jobs but it gained 61,100 in March, and 108,000 over the three months to April. The unemployment rate actually rose to 3.66% from 3.54%. Combine the loss with the unchanged rate of wages growth in the March quarter and yes, the RBA will likely pause in June, but economists had already pencilled that in.

Economists still see another hike in the next two-three months.

Technology was the star yesterday (+2.9%) as the Nasdaq fired up again, so all Australia’s listed AI stocks got a boost. Well, Xero ((XRO)) reported earnings and rose 8.9%, which helped.

Materials was next best with 1.2% despite a drag from gold miners, which will drag even further today, while energy rose 0.9% on news of potential coal mine closures in China due to safety reasons. There was also an easing of tensions with China in general, evidenced by a recommencement of timber exports.

We still need wine, barley, lobsters etc, but it’s a start.

The banks rose 0.7% on the prospect of a pause which underscores what looked like a risk-on session, except that there were mixed blessings among other sectors.

Communication services, healthcare and real estate closed lower but so did discretionary, while staples, industrials and utilities all rose.

Discretionary was hit by a negative response to the result from sector heavyweight Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), which fell -3.1%.

There had been some trepidation ahead of Nufarm’s ((NUF)) result, with ag results proving a mixed bag up to now, but the numbers provided enough relief to send the stock up 14.2%.

It was a wild night on Wall Street which ended with a significant surge to the close, mostly tech-led again despite rising US bonds yields.

As a debt ceiling resolution (supposedly) nears, gold has taken a tumble.

What Now?

And here we are again. Following a last-hour surge on Wall Street, the S&P500 hit 4200 on the bell and stopped. The Dow was down -200 mid-session and closed up 115.

The S&P has twice run up to near 4200 since the October low and twice backed away, in both cases back towards 3800, which in both cases has established the range of 3800-4200 the index has been in all year with seemingly no way out.

Downside moves have been largely due to Fed hawkishness, and upside driven by hope the Fed might be done, although the latest rally has had a lot to do with the sudden emergence from the deep of AI. Yes, we’re all going to get sick of hearing about it.

Last night’s news was something to do with generative AI replacing apps on Android phones, but I’ll let you work that one out on your own. Suffice to say Mega Tech again led the rally last night – spread across the three “tech” sectors of technology (Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia), communication services (Google, Meta) and consumer discretionary (Amazon, Tesla).

Communication services company Netflix jumped 9% after revealing the early success of its cheaper ad-based service.

It was not simply tech though, with other sectors enjoying a rally as well as evidence by the jump in the S&P, and reversal in the Dow. Walmart (Dow) reported a beat on earnings but guidance hinted at weaker times ahead for the consumer, so it rose 1.3%.

The mid-session dip last night was due to aforementioned Fed hawkishness.

St Louis president James Bullard said last night higher rates are insurance against inflation and he is “leaning towards” another hike in June. Bullard is so well-established as an uber-hawk he’s forced to wear a leather mask, and he’s not an FOMC member anyway.

Dallas president Lorie Logan is, and she said last night economic data don’t support a pause in June. The market is currently pricing in a 36% chance of another hike, hence 64% say pause.

But it’s the other elephant in the room that is dominating policy determination at the moment, and last night McCarthy said that an eventual bill to raise the borrowing limit needs to be on the House floor next week and that he can “see the path”. Meanwhile, the so-called Freedom Caucus of MAGA Republicans and Trump flag-wavers told McCarthy last night “no concessions”.

Trump told CNN he would default. Hopefully the Republicans’ slim majority in the House will negate the nutters.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1957.40 – 24.50 – 1.24% Silver (oz) 23.49 – 0.23 – 0.97% Copper (lb) 3.67 – 0.02 – 0.62% Aluminium (lb) 1.03 – 0.00 – 0.32% Nickel (lb) 9.51 – 0.34 – 3.43% Zinc (lb) 1.11 – 0.03 – 2.77% West Texas Crude 71.86 – 0.97 – 1.33% Brent Crude 75.97 – 0.78 – 1.02% Iron Ore (t) 107.27 – 0.11 – 0.10%

Hawkish Fedspeak is forcing Wall Street to rethink its insistence the Fed will be cutting in the second half of the year. The US ten-year rose 7 points last night and the two-year 12 points, and they’ve been ticking up gradually over the past few sessions.

Throw in more confidence over a debt ceiling resolution, and the collateral damage has been gold.

Everything else continues to worry about a stubbornly weak Chinese economy.

The Aussie is down -0.6% at US$0.6622, which makes sense on the jobs data, but the US dollar is up 0.6%.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 17 points or 0.2%.

We have a rest from off-cycle earnings reports today, before we get a handful more next week.

Embattled Syrah Resources ((SYR)) holds its AGM today.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 18 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7236.80 -0.27% -0.99% 0.82% 2.81%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS APX Appen Upgrade to Hold from Sell Bell Potter AVH Avita Medical Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett CHC Charter Hall Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi ELD Elders Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie IPL Incitec Pivot Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans NCM Newcrest Mining Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie NST Northern Star Resources Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett PBH PointsBet Holdings Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett PMV Premier Investments Upgrade to Lighten from Sell Ord Minnett SKO Serko Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie TPG TPG Telecom Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley TYR Tyro Payments Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie UMG United Malt Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms