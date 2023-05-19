ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-05-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.010 26.02% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.610 -4.69% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.140 21.74% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.770 -4.63% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.130 10.08% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.860 -4.32% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.470 9.30% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.900 -3.23% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.730 8.15% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.720 -3.20% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.100 7.61% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.110 -3.04% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 27.380 5.88% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.530 -2.75% XRO – XERO LIMITED 108.000 5.38% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.585 -2.50% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.410 5.22% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 7.340 -2.39% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.545 5.10% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.210 -2.33% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.980 4.81% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 2.970 -2.30% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.190 4.64% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.125 -2.17% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.460 4.55% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.096 -2.04% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.405 4.46% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.455 -2.02% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.120 4.35% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.030 -1.90% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.390 4.00% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.850 -1.85% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.620 3.85% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 27.000 -1.85% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.910 3.56% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.940 -1.67% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 3.33% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.420 -1.63% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.820 3.30% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.680 -1.60%

