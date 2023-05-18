ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-05-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 6.050 14.15% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.560 -7.96% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.545 13.54% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.550 9.93% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.350 -4.26% XRO – XERO LIMITED 102.490 8.92% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.620 -3.88% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 7.32% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.230 6.98% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.520 -3.08% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.800 6.67% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 38.040 -3.06% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.098 6.52% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.160 -2.99% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.460 6.49% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.825 -2.93% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.680 6.25% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.800 -2.86% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.810 6.13% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.560 -2.61% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.375 5.63% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.385 -2.46% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.540 5.58% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.090 -2.34% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.170 5.44% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.495 -2.29% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 76.020 5.33% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.215 -2.27% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.935 5.06% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.650 -2.26% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.430 4.88% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.500 -2.17% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.920 3.80% SSR – SSR MINING INC 23.970 -2.16% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.270 3.74% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.870 -2.09% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.050 3.45% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.000 -1.96%

