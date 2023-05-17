ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-05-23

Daily Market Reports | May 17 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.500 19.05% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.695 -8.63% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 15.00% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.940 -7.84% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.480 7.87% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.680 -6.89% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.645 5.74% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.840 5.72% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.100 -5.58% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.435 5.51% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.140 -4.89% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.200 3.77% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.870 -4.86% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 3.23% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.595 -4.80% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.600 3.17% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.215 -4.44% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.760 3.01% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.300 -4.44% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.030 2.71% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.380 2.70% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.092 -4.17% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.080 2.67% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.530 -3.77% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.290 2.39% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 6.640 -3.77% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.380 2.34% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.465 -3.62% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.220 2.33% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.280 -3.40% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.665 2.31% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.890 -3.26% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 4.450 2.30% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.880 -3.09% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.250 2.27% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.015 -2.87% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.360 2.13% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.060 -2.83%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms