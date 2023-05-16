Matt Hill Projects Expands, Reimagines Art/Sculptures for Commercial & Residential Spaces

PR NewsWire | May 16 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia and LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Matt Hill Projects is recognized as a leading designer and fabricator of steel sculptures ranging from custom animals to illuminated cubes and spheres along with architectural facades, and the company is expanding rapidly due to high demand.

Headquartered in Australia, Matt Hill Projects is focused on reimagining the balance between life and nature through unique designs and working directly with clients to make their visions a reality. From dog memorials to majestic creatures of the night, your thoughts come to life. 

Starting from humble beginnings to having art installations and winning awards around the world, Matt Hill Projects is excited for what’s next. And he continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Whether you’re building a new residential/commercial property or making upgrades, the team at Matt Hill Projects is here to help you on that journey.

For more information, including press/media inquiries, visit the company website: https://www.matthillprojects.com/

About:

Matt Hill is an award-winning Australian artist who has a passion for creating unique and mesmerizing sculptures fabricated from corten steel ranging from custom dog memorials to large-scale installations for hotels, public spaces, restaurants, zoos and other clients looking to bring their visions to life. 

