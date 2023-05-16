ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-05-23

Daily Market Reports | May 16 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.470 11.74% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.445 -21.93% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 36.800 8.27% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.100 -18.01% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.250 7.14% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.190 -9.70% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.145 6.02% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.880 -6.93% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 5.00% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.360 -6.53% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.280 3.38% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.500 -6.44% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.550 2.80% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 13.340 -5.92% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.370 2.78% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.300 -5.80% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.360 2.62% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 26.560 -4.94% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 5.230 2.55% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 13.020 -4.26% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.215 2.38% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 6.900 -4.17% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.440 2.33% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.350 -4.11% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 27.890 2.27% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.820 -3.92% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.600 1.98% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.625 -3.85% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.185 1.72% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.010 -3.83% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.610 1.67% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.520 -3.82% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.550 1.59% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.900 -3.78% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.650 1.56% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.920 -3.66% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.060 1.48% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.855 -3.64% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.200 1.45% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 30.880 -3.62%

