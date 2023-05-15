Vantage Markets backs Activated Badminton Challenge, one of the world’s fastest growing racquet sports

PR NewsWire | 12:00 PM

SYDNEY, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage (or "Vantage Markets"), the multi-asset trading platform for Contracts for Difference (CFD) on Forex, Commodities, Indices and Shares, has announced its proud sponsorship of the Activated Badminton Challenge (ABC), an initiative bringing Aussies from all walks of life together through organised competitive and social badminton events.

As an award-winning financial trading platform headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with over 13 years of market experience, Vantage is committed to supporting Aussies who want to lead healthy lifestyles and try new activities. By sponsoring the ABC, Vantage is supporting its ongoing mission of giving back to local communities by bringing together badminton enthusiasts from around the country, encouraging fitness, healthy competition and helping to build social communities.

ABC kicked off its 2023 program with a successful tournament in Sydney in January, with players showcasing their skills and determination on court. The event was attended by badminton fans, friends, and families, creating an energetic and supportive atmosphere. A total of 14 tournaments will be held across Australia, including in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Hobart, with $88,000 AUD prize money on offer. The next leg of the tournament in June will be held in Melbourne.

Jack Kelly, Head of AU Sales at Vantage Markets, said "By bringing together experienced athletes and enthusiastic amateurs in a fun environment, the Activated Badminton Challenge is spearheading the growth of an exciting sport here in Australia. This mission makes ABC the perfect partner for Vantage Markets as we have convened a diverse team to create unstoppable drive and limitless creative energy within our business.

"We want to work with people who are always seeking to better themselves, whether that is by becoming a better-informed investor, trying a new form of investing, or investing as a community to share ideas. By giving people the opportunity to try a new, fast-paced and fast-growing sport, ABC aligns with this vision of ours."

Vantage Markets will be working with Activated Badminton Challenge to encouraging entry-level participation, with the goal of developing the sport into the mass-participation activity it deserves to be.

About Vantage

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage is now part of the group that has over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker; it provides a fast execution trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app*, and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage.

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

* Global Forex Awards 2022 – Retail

