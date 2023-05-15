The Monday Report – 15 May 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:00 AM

By Greg Peel

Doldrums

Day Three and the ASX200 remained becalmed. The pattern remained the same on Friday – selling in the morning and then buying in the afternoon to a flat close. Maybe the bulls like a sleep-in.

The pattern also remained the same among sectors, in that each day two or three move in one direction cancel out all sectors moving in the other. The only problem with this pattern is a lack of trend – sector moves have flipped and flopped.

On Friday it was Resources versus The Rest. Last week’s weak Chinese inflation data had industrial metal and oil prices falling, leading to a -1.0% fall in materials on Friday and -0.5% for energy, with utilities flat.

The banks were not the saviour in the wake of earnings reports (+0.2%), rather buyers moved back into safer healthcare (+1.2%), but also into the consumer sectors and real estate which were all up 0.6%.

The Aussie ten-year yield fell -6 points and the two-year -3 points.

Those falls were not a simple matter of following Wall Street, but came as it was revealed the RBA had internally discussed back in March everything from keeping the cash rate steady to raising to 4.80%, or four more hikes from where we are this month. Imagine that.

The discussion centred around just how fast the RBA needs to get inflation down, and noted that while CPI levels remain either in line with or more than the likes of the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, our cash rate is 3.80% compared to 5.25%, 4.50%, 4.50% and 5.25% respectively, with all of us on a 3.5% unemployment rate, give or take.

The RBA has also decided our “neutral” rate – the rate at which the economy will find equilibrium – is now 3.8%. To force a slowdown and thus tackle inflation, the cash rate must be restrictive, ie higher than the neutral rate.

That said, the popular forecast among economists at present is a pause in the cash rate in June and July and then another hike in August, post the June quarter CPI data release.

The April jobs numbers are out on Thursday.

Back in the stock market, the fall in materials belied what appears to be a resurgence of positive views on lithium, both long term and shorter term. Lake Resources ((LKE)) jumped 13.0% on Friday and dragged others along with it.

GrainCorp ((GNC)) has also belied expectations of having seen peak harvests and jumped 5.0%, while News Corp’s ((NWS)) quarterly result was worth 4.7% here on Friday and 8.7% in the US, despite little contribution from REA Group ((REA)) for a change (+0.3%).

On the downside, QBE Insurance’ ((QBE)) AGM led that stock down a "disastrous" -3.6%.

Strap in for another action-packed session – our futures were up 7 points on Saturday morning.