ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-05-23

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.650 13.04% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.645 -9.79% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.540 8.00% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.630 -6.67% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.220 7.32% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.335 -6.32% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.270 5.89% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.520 -6.17% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.655 5.65% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.625 -6.02% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.050 5.09% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.565 -5.83% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.165 4.95% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.075 -5.70% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 4.76% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.140 -5.54% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.545 4.75% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.500 -5.41% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 25.960 4.68% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.095 -5.00% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.125 4.17% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.430 -4.98% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.300 4.07% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.150 3.86% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.015 -4.25% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.570 3.72% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.465 -4.12% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 5.600 3.70% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.845 -3.91% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.930 3.49% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.800 -3.80% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.045 3.47% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.200 -3.73% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.455 3.41% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.070 -3.72% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 3.23% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.915 -3.68% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 8.160 3.16% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 14.610 -3.63%

