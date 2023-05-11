ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-05-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|14.940
|15.72%
|SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.060
|-5.78%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.575
|12.75%
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.100
|-4.76%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|7.810
|10.00%
|IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.110
|-4.35%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.110
|8.82%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.120
|-4.00%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.665
|8.13%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|84.700
|-3.96%
|TER – TERRACOM LIMITED
|0.640
|6.67%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|1.010
|-3.81%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.920
|6.67%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.920
|-3.53%
|SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
|0.375
|5.63%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.685
|-3.52%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|3.950
|5.61%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|2.210
|-3.49%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|2.760
|5.34%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|12.840
|-3.46%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|4.780
|5.05%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|3.280
|-3.24%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.210
|5.00%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|4.220
|-3.21%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|24.370
|3.79%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.165
|-2.94%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.440
|3.53%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.490
|-2.93%
|HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED
|2.070
|3.50%
|CSR – CSR LIMITED
|5.180
|-2.81%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|5.140
|3.42%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.370
|-2.76%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.155
|3.33%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|8.300
|-2.70%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.300
|3.20%
|WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
|21.130
|-2.63%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|14.460
|3.14%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.380
|-2.56%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|3.700
|3.06%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|16.590
|-2.53%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On