ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-05-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.940 15.72% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.060 -5.78% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.575 12.75% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.810 10.00% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.110 8.82% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.665 8.13% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 84.700 -3.96% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.640 6.67% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.010 -3.81% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.920 6.67% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.920 -3.53% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.375 5.63% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.685 -3.52% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.950 5.61% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.210 -3.49% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.760 5.34% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 12.840 -3.46% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.780 5.05% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.280 -3.24% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.210 5.00% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.220 -3.21% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 24.370 3.79% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.440 3.53% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.490 -2.93% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.070 3.50% CSR – CSR LIMITED 5.180 -2.81% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.140 3.42% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.370 -2.76% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 3.33% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.300 -2.70% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.300 3.20% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 21.130 -2.63% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 14.460 3.14% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.380 -2.56% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.700 3.06% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.590 -2.53%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms