TransPerfect Legal Solutions Selected as Finalist for Australasian Legal Service Provider of the Year

PR NewsWire | May 10 2023

SYDNEY and NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TransPerfect Legal Solutions, a global provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, has been shortlisted for the Legal Service Provider of the Year Award at the 2023 Australasian Law Awards.

Hosted by Australasian Lawyer, the Australasian Law Awards recognise regional excellence in the legal industry, highlighting outstanding legal achievements and exceptional performance by law firms, in-house counsel and legal professionals across more than 30 categories. Winners will be announced on 18 May 2023 during a gala dinner event in Sydney, Australia.

TransPerfect’s first Australia office opened in Sydney in 2007, and local servers, a support team and a forensics lab were added in 2019. A Melbourne office was also opened in 2022 to support local clients, following 100% YoY growth across the country. In 2022, TransPerfect was named a 5 Star Service Provider by Australasian Lawyer magazine.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are honoured to have been shortlisted for this distinguished award and thank Australasian Lawyer for their consideration. Credit for this recognition goes to our team members in the APAC region for their dedication to our clients."

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in more than 100 cities across six continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as most 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organisations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

