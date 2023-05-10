ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-05-23

Daily Market Reports | May 10 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.515 14.44% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.290 -28.21% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.710 13.11% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.740 -9.00% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.630 12.50% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.390 9.86% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.615 -6.11% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 7.660 9.74% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 9.52% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.655 -5.07% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.050 8.81% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.390 -4.79% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.710 8.40% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.270 -4.69% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.870 7.49% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.840 6.12% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 5.660 -4.23% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.600 5.26% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 26.260 -4.02% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.090 4.81% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.950 -3.91% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.590 4.66% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.525 -3.67% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.715 3.62% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.165 -3.32% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.620 3.56% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 19.550 -3.31% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 13.300 3.50% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.650 -3.23% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.505 3.44% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.080 -3.14% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.615 3.36% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.550 -2.99% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.950 3.30% CSR – CSR LIMITED 5.330 -2.56% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.570 3.27% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.215 -2.27%

