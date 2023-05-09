ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-05-23

Daily Market Reports | May 09 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.125 8.70% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.110 -5.53% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.620 5.98% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.205 -4.74% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.040 5.58% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.205 -4.65% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.190 4.93% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.530 -4.53% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 4.76% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.435 -4.40% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.360 4.35% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.410 4.28% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 10.830 -4.24% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 73.500 2.93% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.685 -4.20% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 16.470 2.87% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.290 -4.17% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 12.830 2.80% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.280 -4.09% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.480 2.52% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.200 -4.00% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.420 2.44% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.455 -3.96% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.655 2.34% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.925 -3.75% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 177.430 2.27% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.070 -3.72% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 20.220 2.07% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.890 -3.65% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.500 2.04% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.130 -3.62% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.060 2.00% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.140 -3.60% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.690 1.96% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.400 -3.51% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 27.730 1.91% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.415 -3.49% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.590 1.70% EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.710 -3.30%

