The Monday Report – 08 May 2023

By Greg Peel

Technically Speaking

The ASX200 dropped -25 points from the open on Friday, in line with the futures, but after twenty minutes went into rally mode. Nothing too exuberant, rather a steady grind through to the close that had the index safely back above support at 7200.

It was a collective effort, with most sectors closing in the green. The one standout was real estate (+2.0%), as investors likely took heart from lower bond yields during the week, driven by falls in the US. US yields reversed sharply on Friday night, but beforehand, Goodman Group ((GMG)) rose 3.0% and Stockland ((SGP)) 2.3%.

Materials (+0.6%), utilities (+0.5%) and staples (+0.5%) were next best on a mixed bag, while energy rose 0.3% on some stability in oil prices, which shot up on Friday night.

After a bit of a shocker for National Bank ((NAB)) on Thursday, ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) turned the tables with its earnings result on Friday and rose 1.5%. Macquarie Group ((MQG)) didn’t quite fare as well, falling -0.2%, but the bank sector rose 0.3%.

Communication services, discretionary and technology all fell -0.2-0.3%, not taking any solace from a strong result overnight for Apple, and its possible impact on Wall Street.

Materials’ gain lent a lot to gold miners, as the USD gold price continued to surge. It fell back to earth on Friday night. Lithium miners also found support, despite the Rio Tinto ((RIO)) CEO declaring at the company’s AGM he saw no point in buying lithium assets in a hot market.

Rio Tinto finalised the acquisition of the Rincon project, near Orocobre’s (now Allkem ((AKE))) flagship Olaroz lithium operations, in Argentina last year.

In economic news, lending to housing rose 4.9% in March following 13 consecutive months of decline. Owner-occupiers (+5.5%) outpaced investors (+3.7%). Economists put the bump down to raging immigration meeting a shortage of housing, but note the April RBA hike to 3.85% may put a dampener on things again.

The RBA’s Statement on Monetary Policy released on Friday showed the board now expects the core CPI to fall to 6.0% by June, down from February’s forecast of 6.2%, and 4.0% by year-end, down from 4.3%.

At the same time, the RBA has cut its GDP growth expectation to 1.7% by June from 2.3%, and 1.2% by year-end, down from 1.6%.

Thereafter, the board sees the economy rebounding by 2.1% to mid-2025, up from 1.7%.

Happy days.