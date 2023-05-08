Radisson Hotel Group Signs Agreement With La Vie Hotels & Resorts to Add Over 30 Hotels to Group’s Portfolio

PR NewsWire | 12:00 PM

Alongside the Master Collaboration Agreement with La Vie, the Group will also further enhance its operating model in Australasia for new franchised hotels with the launch of a centralized franchising services model

ADELAIDE, Australia, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Radisson Hotel Group and La Vie Hotels & Resorts have strengthened their partnership through the signing of a Master Collaboration Agreement to add over 30 hotels to the Group’s portfolio over the next 10 years.



Lobby of the Radisson Blu Resort Galle in Sri Lanka, one of the three hotels opened in 2022

The two leading hospitality companies have penned a Master Collaboration Agreement that will see Radisson Hotel Group become La Vie’s Hotels & Resort’s preferred partner, enabling La Vie to develop, manage and operate properties under five industry-leading brands: Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, under a non-exclusive brand collaboration agreement.

La Vie Hotels & Resorts is an owner-centric hospitality management company and is a subsidiary of La Vie Hospitality Group, which provides end-to-end innovative hospitality solutions across multiple disciplines, including Education, Asset Management, Procurement, Building Management, Hospitality Services, and Hotel & Resorts.

The collaboration with La Vie will drive the expansion of the Group’s portfolio in its key strategic growth markets including Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Fiji and Vanuatu.

The collaboration builds upon Radisson Hotel Group and La Vie’s existing relationship which started in 2022 through the successful rebranding and conversion of three hotels in Sri Lanka. These hotels under the Radisson Blu and Radisson brands are located in the prime tourist destinations of Galle, Colombo and Kandy which are managed and operated by La Vie Hotels & Resorts.

Commenting on the partnership, Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: "We’ve enjoyed a strong partnership with La Vie Hotels & Resorts with successful property conversions in Sri Lanka to-date. This latest news marks the next step on our journey together and the expansion of our partnership across key regional markets. Radisson Hotel Group is known for delivering the highest standards of hospitality, and the expansion of our portfolio will enable more guests to enjoy all that our brands have to offer."

La Vie Hotels and Resorts CEO, Jerry Xu, said: "This is a major partnership for our group and one that we are incredibly proud of. With the team at Radisson Hotel Group, we launched three landmark hotels under the Radisson Blu and Radisson brands in Sri Lanka in 2022 and within the space of 12-months they have enjoyed immense success. To now be extending our partnership and signing a Master Collaboration Agreement is a nod of confidence to our amazing team and we look forward to building on our successes together in the years to come."

"Our end-to-end innovative hospitality solutions, coupled with the strength of Radisson Hotel Group’s distinctive brands and distribution, will enable us to offer exceptional experiences to guests across Asia Pacific, as we work towards our common goal of creating memorable moments."

The arrangement with La Vie is just one example of how Radisson Hotel Group strives to create flexible and innovative business models that meet the needs of the owners and developers through partnerships with leading third-party management operators.

With the growth of the Group’s portfolio across the region, a centralised franchising service will soon be extended into Australasia, enabling independent and small-scale hotel companies to harness the power of Radisson Hotel Group’s global network.

Andre de Jong, Area Senior Vice President for South East Asia & Pacific, said: "The centralised franchising service model will create opportunities for owners in the region to maximise efficiencies by streamlining operations. We are pleased to be able to offer our owners a dynamic range of offerings and business models that suit their unique needs, further strengthening our collaboration and driving success and revenue."

Providing numerous and flexible benefits to seasoned owners to independently operate their hotel, the centralized franchising services model will enable owners to leverage the support, brand recognition and global distribution of Radisson Hotel Group through proprietary systems and business intelligence tools. In addition to the Group’s standard franchising services, additional resources will be made available for owners which includes revenue management, 24-hour reservations support, as well as advisory support that will enhance revenue and reduce their operating costs.

The Club of Revenue Management by Radisson Hotel Group (The Club) will be expanded into the region, enabling hotels to revolutionize their revenue management with cost-effective, cutting-edge system for maximum efficiency and rate optimization. The Club offers successful models for owners and partners to deliver results and uncover new business opportunities in every revenue stream.

The signing of pioneering agreements with trusted partners will support Radisson Hotel Group’s strategy to grow exponentially in Asia Pacific over the next decade.

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries, with currently over 1,700 hotels in operation and under development. Radisson Hotel Group operates the business in EMEA and APAC with over 1,000 hotels in operation and under development. The international hotel group is rapidly growing with a plan to double the portfolio by 2025. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to its guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for its guests, meeting planners, and travel agents in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol . The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

About La Vie Hotels and Resorts

La Vie Hotels and Resorts is an owner centric independent hotel management company that offers a tailor-made, cohesive and strategic approach in response to our clients’ real estate objectives within Hospitality. We are the region’s leader in third party hotel management partnering with major international hotel brands. The portfolio represents a collection of diverse properties from hotels in bustling downtown cities, resorts in popular tourism destinations and boutique hotels in sought after locations. The group currently operates hotels and resorts across Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Greater China, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Ukraine and Vietnam including those underdevelopment.

For more information, head to www.laviehospitalitygroup.com

