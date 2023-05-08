Pan Software Launches Next Gen Risk & Safety Software Powered By AI

PR NewsWire | 6:10 PM

SOCRAITES, true Artificial Intelligence for the Risk Management industry, is available now

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pan Software is excited to announce the immediate availability of SOCRAITES, true Artificial Intelligence for the Risk Management industry. Pan Software released its next gen Risk Management platform ( https://www.riskware.com.au/ ) at the 2023 Risk Management Institute of Australasia annual conference with AI integration.

The world has evolved to the point where AI technology can now be leveraged to not only gain greater insights into your organisation’s risk environment, but used to support people in the work that they do.



Meet SOCRAITES – Your Personal Risk Manager

"We are extremely excited about the impact this technology will have to help Risk Managers and this is only the beginning." said Allen Zhang, Chief Technology Officer, Pan Software.

SOCRAITES has been developed with a core purpose of supporting your organisation through the risk assessment process, ensuring that the information captured is relevant, consistent and reliable. Through the use of RiskWare and SOCRAITES, leadership can better focus on understanding how the organisation needs to respond to the ever-changing environment, while safe in the knowledge that SOCRAITES will be supporting the broader business through the identification and assessment of its risk environment.

SOCRAITES ensures that RiskWare is capable of supporting even the most complex of organisational environments as it draws on best practice. Not only is SOCRAITES powerful, but it provides end users with a seamless user experience that is both extremely intuitive and insightful, thanks to its human-centered design principles.

SOCRAITES represents a game-changing leap in how risk management software can support organisations in what they do. With SOCRAITES, you can make more informed decisions and take proactive measures to mitigate risks before they become major issues.

Learn more about how our next gen risk and safety software can help . ( https://www.riskware.com.au/introducing-riskware-3 )

About Pan Software

Pan Software is a specialist software product development company building the multi-award winning Enterprise Risk Intelligent Software – RiskWare. Used by more than 1 million users from leading organisations daily, RiskWare is user-friendly, secure, completely scalable, whether you’re a team of 10 or 100,000, and complies with ISO standards. Its comprehensive functionality and ease-of-use has made it the preferred risk management system on the market, enabling organisations to follow an Enterprise Risk Intelligence approach that breaks down silos and integrates risk throughout all business areas. Based in Melbourne, they are an enthusiastic team of technology and business professionals who are obsessed with building innovative risk, safety and business continuity software, working on their mission to make the world a little less risky everyday.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms