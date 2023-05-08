ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-05-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|7.370
|12.01%
|IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.105
|-8.70%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|5.460
|7.69%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.960
|-5.42%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.030
|6.74%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|88.410
|-5.14%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.160
|6.67%
|EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED
|2.500
|-4.94%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.640
|6.67%
|SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
|0.345
|-4.17%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.365
|5.80%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.115
|-4.17%
|29M – 29METALS LIMITED
|1.265
|5.42%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.505
|-3.81%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|3.420
|5.23%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|4.370
|-3.53%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|11.540
|5.10%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|3.040
|-3.18%
|RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.210
|5.00%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.335
|-2.55%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|4.600
|4.55%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|1.765
|-2.49%
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.115
|4.55%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.450
|-2.36%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.690
|4.26%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.215
|-2.27%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.520
|4.00%
|MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
|173.500
|-2.17%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|8.420
|3.95%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.455
|-2.15%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.160
|3.85%
|ALQ – ALS LIMITED
|12.640
|-1.94%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|7.060
|3.82%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.780
|-1.93%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|32.590
|3.79%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.070
|-1.92%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|5.520
|3.76%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|2.580
|-1.90%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|6.550
|3.64%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|3.330
|-1.77%
