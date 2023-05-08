ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-05-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.370 12.01% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.105 -8.70% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.460 7.69% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.960 -5.42% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.030 6.74% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 88.410 -5.14% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 6.67% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.500 -4.94% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.640 6.67% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.345 -4.17% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.365 5.80% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.265 5.42% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.505 -3.81% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.420 5.23% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.370 -3.53% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 11.540 5.10% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.040 -3.18% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 5.00% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.335 -2.55% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.600 4.55% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.765 -2.49% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.115 4.55% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.450 -2.36% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.690 4.26% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.215 -2.27% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.520 4.00% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 173.500 -2.17% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.420 3.95% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.455 -2.15% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.160 3.85% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 12.640 -1.94% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.060 3.82% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.780 -1.93% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 32.590 3.79% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.070 -1.92% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.520 3.76% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.580 -1.90% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.550 3.64% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.330 -1.77%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms