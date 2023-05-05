The Overnight Report: Not Happy Jay

Daily Market Reports | 9:20 AM

This story features NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NAB

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7162.00 – 29.00 – 0.40% S&P ASX 200 7193.10 – 4.30 – 0.06% S&P500 4061.22 – 29.53 – 0.72% Nasdaq Comp 11966.40 – 58.93 – 0.49% DJIA 33127.74 – 286.50 – 0.86% S&P500 VIX 20.09 + 1.75 9.54% US 10-year yield 3.35 – 0.05 – 1.53% USD Index 101.42 + 0.13 0.13% FTSE100 7702.64 – 85.73 – 1.10% DAX30 15734.24 – 80.82 – 0.51%

By Greg Peel

Nabbed

The local market posted a resilient effort yesterday in all but one sector. The banks fell -2.5% while all other sectors were either flat or up on the day.

Wednesday night’s Fed rate hike was not a surprise, but a failure to signal a pause was, triggering another sell-off in US regional banks. If there was any flow-on in concern to the local banking sector, it’s lost in the wash. National Bank ((NAB)) reported half-year earnings and fell -6.4%, leading to selling in The Rest, with Westpac ((WBC)) worst on -4.1%.

It was not about NAB’s 17% year on year increase in profit, nor a return on equity of 13.7% to mark the highest level since 2019, but about the net interest margin crashing to 1.77% quarter on quarter from 1.79%. Dear God.

March was supposed to be the last hurrah quarter for bank margins before credit tightening and deposit competition heated up.

The ASX200 dropped -56 points on the open, and then ten minutes later spun on a dime. NAB aside, it appears investors were not prepared to blindly follow Wall Street on this one, and Aussie bond yields gave back a lot of Tuesday’s post-RBA gains (this in doing so following the US).

The index spent the rest of the session fighting its way back to be relatively flat at 7193, suggesting solid support at 7200, which was smashed on the open, is still solid. Or at least a pivot point.

Materials provided the biggest counter in rising 1.2%, largely driven by gold miners though the big miners found some buyers as well.

Australia posted its second highest monthly trade surplus in March, surpassing June last year, with a $1.1bn increase to $15.3bn. Exports surprisingly rose 3.8%, mostly rural goods and metals, while imports rose 2.5% largely due to the lower Aussie.

Real estate was the biggest percentage mover (+2.0%), while energy, industrials, utilities and technology all rose 1.0-1.2%.

NAB was not the biggest train crash of the day. That was left to Super Retail ((SUL)) which fell -7.1% following a trading update. Yet consumer discretionary rose 0.6%. Communication services rose 0.5%.

Staples and healthcare had the day off.

Following on from NAB’s result we have ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and Macquarie Group ((MQG)) today, with Westpac on Monday and an update from Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on closer consideration of the Fed’s efforts on Wednesday night, Wall Street sold off again, and our futures are down -29 this morning.

7200 is in jeopardy.

At Odds

The Fed hiked by 25 points on Wednesday night, made no commitment to an impending pause, and ensured there would be no rate cut this year.

The market expected the Fed to hike but would have preferred it not to, has priced in a pause in June at an over 80% chance, and as of last night, is pricing a 60% chance the Fed will cut in July.

In July. There will follow three more cuts to year-end.

To hammer home the point, the US two-year bond yield fell another -17 points last night to 3.76%, following an -11 point fall post-Fed, in the wake of a 25 point hike.

Wall Street is forecasting a recession. Or least the bond market is. The stock market, insists many an observer, has not yet woken up. Despite two sessions of post-Fed falls.

The failure of the Fed to signal a pause reignited regional bank fears, or is that regional bank short-selling? PacWest Bancorp fell -50% and another regional, Western Alliance, fell -40%. Wall Street was shocked by the Fed’s dismissal of regional bank woes as a storm in a teacup.

PacWest has declared it is considering all options. Recent history suggests “considering all options” is a death knell.

Meanwhile, the ECB also hiked by 25 points last night and signalled “more to come”.

There have also been some pretty wild earnings report responses.

Multimedia giant Paramount reported and fell -28%. Retail software platform Shopify rose 24%. After the bell, Uber rival Lyft is down -15% and crypto exchange Coinbase is up 8%.

But the one that really matters is Apple. It’s up 2%. Doesn’t sound like much but for a US$2.5trn company – America’s biggest – it is. And Apple is in all three indices.

The US March jobs report is out tonight, although pundits agree the numbers don’t quite matter as much now as they did last year, given the Fed’s determination. It is unlikely there’ll be a big jump in unemployment as the Fed would like to see. The private sector report showed the biggest gain in jobs in nine months.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2050.30 + 10.70 0.52% Silver (oz) 26.02 + 0.44 1.72% Copper (lb) 3.86 + 0.01 0.31% Aluminium (lb) 1.13 – 0.02 – 1.88% Lead (lb) 0.98 + 0.01 0.97% Nickel (lb) 11.02 – 0.16 – 1.40% Zinc (lb) 1.18 – 0.01 – 1.21% West Texas Crude 68.56 – 0.04 – 0.06% Brent Crude 72.52 + 0.56 0.78% Iron Ore (t) 103.87 – 1.61 – 1.53%

In a first response to the Fed, base metals saw a US recession.

Gold is the safe haven.

The oils had already made their moves.

The Aussie is up 0.3% at US$0.6695 with the US dollar up slightly, likely in response to the trade surplus.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -29 points or -0.4%.

The RBA releases a Statement on Monetary Policy today.

Japan is closed again.

The US sees March non-farm payrolls.

As noted, we have ANZ and Macquarie reporting today, and we’ll also see releases from REA Group ((REA)) and News Corp ((NWS)).

Block ((SQ2)) reported last night and rose 1.9% in the US.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AMC Amcor Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett AVH Avita Medical Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett FLT Flight Centre Travel Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans GNC GrainCorp Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter GUD G.U.D. Holdings Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS PNI Pinnacle Investment Management Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS QBE QBE Insurance Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett TPG TPG Telecom Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms