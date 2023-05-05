HINEN, from Battery Cell to Storage System Whole-chain Company Appears Publicly in Smart Energy 2023

PR NewsWire | 11:42 AM

SYDNEY, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HINEN, the whole-chain company, from battery cell to storage system, announced its successful participation in the Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition 2023, which was held in Sydney, Australia on 3-4 May. During the exhibition, HINEN demonstrated its latest products, including

During The Smart Energy Expo, HINEN showcased the latest products including LiFePO4 battery cells production and recycling, small storage systems, home battery systems, hybrid inverters, and C&I storage systems.

HINEN presented its complete and future-proof solutions for residential power usage, featuring its advanced Hybrid Solar Inverters, powerful 5kW Energy Storage Systems, and High-voltage Stacked Batteries. The HINEN Hybrid Solar Inverter combines the functions of a solar inverter and a battery charger, maximizing the utilization of solar energy and reducing dependence on grid power. Meanwhile, the Energy Storage System is an expandable high-capacity battery that stores excess solar energy for later use, providing reliable back-up power during blackouts or grid failures. These products are designed to seamlessly and intelligently connect with each other, giving users full control of their electricity usage and reducing their reliance on the grid, while also contributing to a more sustainable future.

HINEN Portable Power Station PS3000 is equipped with UL1973 certified square-shaped aluminum-shell LFP battery cells, which have a cycle life of over 3600 cycles (at 95% DOD). With HINEN’s industry-leading bi-directional inverter technology, it can easily be charged by foldable solar panels, wall sockets or car chargers, and can be fully charged in 1.2 hours. PS3000 features lightweight, portable, and intelligent controls that can meet most home + outdoor + medical and other application use-cases.

"We are thrilled to have participated in the Smart Energy Expo 2023 and showcase our innovative products to industry professionals," said Billy Li, Vice President of HINEN. "Our solar hybrid inverters and battery storage systems offer reliable and sustainable energy solutions for homes and businesses, and we are proud to have received such positive feedback and interest from attendees."

Just as HINEN’s slogan goes, "A better world, powered by you." HINEN is committed to propel the energy storage sector forward and pave the way for a brighter, more secure tomorrow.

For more information about HINEN and its products, please visit www.HINEN.com.

