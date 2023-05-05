ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-05-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.110 10.00% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.150 -16.40% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 9.52% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.560 -5.88% SSR – SSR MINING INC 25.130 9.12% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.750 -5.50% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.430 8.86% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.575 -4.55% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.445 8.54% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.890 7.49% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.700 -4.11% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.015 7.41% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.800 -3.83% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 5.88% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.210 -3.60% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.465 5.68% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.500 -3.43% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.425 5.56% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.070 -3.43% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.200 5.26% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.175 -3.29% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.550 4.76% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.575 -3.08% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.960 4.59% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.800 -3.00% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.345 4.55% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.710 -2.88% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.500 4.17% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 24.970 -2.73% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.400 4.02% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.360 -2.70% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.760 3.84% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.560 -2.50% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 12.440 3.75% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.060 -2.50% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.565 3.67% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.600 -2.44% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.850 3.64% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 -2.44%

