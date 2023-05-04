Motorsports Veteran Jost Capito Joins Personar.ai as Senior Advisor

PR NewsWire | 3:01 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Personar.ai, an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) automation technology changing the way people work, is excited to announce the addition of world-renowned motorsports veteran Jost Capito to the company as Senior Advisor.



Jost Capito

Mr. Capito, a renowned expert in motorsports and the automotive industry, will play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s ambitious growth plans, further strengthening Personar’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the rapidly evolving world of enterprise automation.

"We’re delighted to have a motorsport legend like Jost Capito join Personar as a Senior Advisor," said Adrian Jones, CEO of Personar.ai. "With his vast technological experience and an impressive history of leading top-tier teams on and off the track, Capito’s insights will be instrumental in steering Personar.ai toward continued success. We are just getting started and will continue to accelerate our efforts on delivering cutting-edge automation, as our enterprise customers can expect even greater innovation and value in their business automation journey."

Jost Capito expressed his excitement, saying, "I’m honored to become a part of the Personar.ai team and support their mission to simplify business automation as well as sports using artificial intelligence with products like TrackSwift from Personar.ai. I’m eager to collaborate with the highly skilled team, contribute my expertise, and draw on our collective strengths to fuel growth and develop groundbreaking automation solutions that enable businesses around the globe to thrive."

Mr. Capito brings a wealth of experience from the world of motorsports and the automotive industry, with an impressive track record of over 30 years in Formula 1 and the World Rally Championship (WRC), where he achieved multiple championship titles. Most recently, he was CEO of the Williams Formula One team, and during his career, he has also been CEO of Volkswagen Motorsports. Capito’s expertise in managing high-performing teams and his passion for innovation make him an invaluable addition to the Personar.ai team. As Personar.ai continues to redefine enterprise automation, his appointment comes at an opportune time, empowering businesses to leverage the benefits of AI without the traditional hurdles of high costs and complex implementation processes.

About Jost Capito

Jost Capito is a respected figure in the automotive and motorsport industries, with a career spanning over three decades. Mr. Capito holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Throughout his career, he has held numerous prominent positions in various motorsport and automotive companies, including CEO of the Williams Formula One team, Managing Director of McLaren Racing, CEO of Volkswagen Motorsport team and at Porsche Motorsport, as well as Director of Ford Motorsport Europe, winning multiple championships across his career in many categories. Known for his strategic vision and leadership abilities, Jost Capito has a proven track record of driving innovation and business development. His experience and expertise make him a valuable asset for Personar.ai in the next stage of its journey in automation.

About Personar.ai

Personar.ai is an innovative platform revolutionizing the enterprise automation world. With cutting-edge technology that uses artificial intelligence to generate self-learning human-to-digital personars that can read, understand, and process information just like a human would, we’re breaking down the barriers that have long held back automation solutions. Say goodbye to the implementation headaches and high costs of traditional automation technologies because Personar.ai is changing the game. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this exciting revolution, and we can’t wait to help you unleash the full potential of your business.

Visit us at https://personar.ai/ to learn more about the future of AI automation.

