ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-05-23

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.870 7.20% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.615 -7.52% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.685 7.03% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 12.490 -7.14% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.525 6.06% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 26.720 -6.41% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.250 5.85% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.450 -5.23% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.730 5.80% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.945 -5.03% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 14.280 5.15% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.140 -5.00% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.515 5.10% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.830 -4.73% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.330 4.76% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 68.630 -4.59% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 6.350 4.44% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.040 -4.40% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.670 3.73% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.000 -4.31% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.390 3.67% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 21.250 -4.11% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 21.360 3.54% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.190 -4.03% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.280 3.47% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.650 3.40% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.760 -3.94% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.970 3.39% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.370 -3.90% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 90.180 3.36% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.400 -3.61% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.300 3.36% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.465 -3.30% DXS – DEXUS 7.740 3.20% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.820 -3.29% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.230 3.17% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.600 3.17% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 7.630 -2.80%

