VECTION TECHNOLOGIES AND BEDSHED TO REVOLUTIONISE RETAIL WITH 3D

PERTH, Australia, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Vection Technologies (ASX:VR1, OTC:VCTNY), the INTEGRATEDXR® company, and Bedshed, one of Australia’s largest mattress, bedding and bedroom furniture retailers. announce today a partnership that is transforming the way retailers showcase their product range.

Bedshed has embraced the 3D revolution by partnering with Vection Technologies’ dedicated subsidiary, Blank Canvas Studios, to supplement their traditional photography with 3D-powered computer-generated imagery (CGI) to showcase furniture product. This innovative solution involves the creation of 3D bedroom ‘sets’ to populate with Bedshed’s range of furniture, from ‘Hamptons’ to ‘French Provincial’, ‘Industrial’, ‘Urban’, and ‘Kids’ themes. The 3D sets are designed by Blank Canvas Studios’ interior design and 3D artistry teams to appeal to a diverse range of consumer demographics.

Bedshed products are then modeled in 3D and rendered in photorealistic detail for use across the brand’s suite of marketing collateral. The flexibility of CGI and highly detailed 3D models allows Bedshed to showcase its bedroom furniture from any angle, highlighting styling highlights, finishes, and key product features like USB charging stations and under-bed gas lift storage.



A 3D virtual bedroom set populated with a suite of 3D modelled Bedshed furniture products.

The benefits of this innovative solution are numerous: Bedshed is experiencing a reduction in costs compared to traditional photoshoots, as well as increased creative flexibility, resource efficiency, and budget maximization. The CGI solution allows the retailer to actively promote and sell products that have yet to even arrive in Australia.

The partnership between Vection Technologies and Bedshed represents a significant shift in the way retailers showcase their products. By embracing the 3D revolution, Bedshed is leading the charge in the retail industry and redefining what’s possible.

"To be able to create unlimited combinations of bedroom backdrops and product suites adds enormous value to the business. We’re saving time and money while elevating the level of presentation of our products," commented Louise Kaminskis, Bedshed’s Assistant Marketing Manager. "Our franchisees were blown away by the realism. We presented the first set of renders without comment, and they all believed it was photography. This validates what we believe is a really innovative marketing approach."

"Bedshed’s forward-thinking approach has made them one of the first movers in the 3D revolution, setting a new standard in the retail industry," said Paul Clayton, Vection Technologies’ APAC CEO. "When combined with the immersive power of AR/VR and cloud 3D, this technology offers customers a shopping experience like no other, driving increased online and in-store sales."

