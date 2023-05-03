ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-05-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.690 8.66% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.240 -23.93% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.965 8.43% AMC – AMCOR PLC 14.910 -9.53% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.670 7.74% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.105 -8.70% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.580 6.85% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.710 -6.45% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.165 6.45% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.515 -6.19% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.640 5.79% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.260 -5.97% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.180 5.65% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 30.520 -5.69% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.665 5.56% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 61.870 -4.83% SSR – SSR MINING INC 22.550 5.52% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.490 5.38% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.380 -4.42% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.530 5.15% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 19.990 -4.08% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.345 5.08% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.495 -3.88% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.900 4.68% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.700 -3.50% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.090 4.50% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.395 -3.46% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.240 4.20% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.520 -3.45% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.610 3.74% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.800 -3.23% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.975 3.72% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.450 -3.23% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.520 3.70% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.280 3.47% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.500 -3.10% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.160 3.36% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.840 -3.01%

