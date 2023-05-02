ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-05-23

Daily Market Reports | May 02 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.105 15.38% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 21.450 -4.79% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.490 13.86% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.100 -4.55% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.340 6.77% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.225 -4.26% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.060 6.09% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.280 -4.20% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.560 5.79% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.470 5.62% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.190 -4.13% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.310 5.08% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.200 -3.90% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.430 4.74% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.125 -3.85% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.210 4.31% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.560 -3.70% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.550 4.03% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.330 -3.62% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.910 3.59% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 10.830 -3.56% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.820 3.40% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.530 -3.55% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.610 3.21% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.060 -3.29% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.780 3.06% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.615 -3.15% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.280 2.82% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.110 -3.14% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.180 2.75% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.965 2.66% RMD – RESMED INC 34.820 -3.09% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.070 2.58% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.630 -3.08% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.415 2.47% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.710 -3.05% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.630 2.44% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 -3.03%

