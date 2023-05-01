The Monday Report – 01 May 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:18 AM

By Greg Peel

RBA Looms

The RBA paused in April to allow more data to flow to inform the next decision, the most prominent being the March quarter CPI numbers. While the annual CPI was lower, it was still elevated, and thus still pointing to another rate hike. Friday’s PPI numbers did nothing to help.

The producer price index rose more in the March quarter (1.0%) than it did in the December quarter (0.7%), largely due to electricity and gas prices. The annual rate did mercifully fall to 5.2% from 5.8% in cycling last year’s numbers, but again, these data are not enough to prevent another rate rise tomorrow.

The futures had said up 55 on Friday morning on Wall Street strength but the ASX200 managed only 37 points, perhaps considering a strong move up for Meta has little to do with us. The index fell almost back to square on the PPI result.

A late rally, likely reflecting end-of-month window-dressing, followed to the close. It has not been wasted considering the futures were up 54 points on Saturday morning.

Real estate was the best performing sector (+1.1%). With US regional banks having reported and quelled systemic fears (except for one), fears may be easing on the US commercial real estate front.

The banks (+0.6%) and materials (+0.5%) teamed up to counter falls in healthcare (-1.0%), which seems to have lost its appeal of late, and staples (-0.8%), following Coles’ ((COL)) quarterly sales report. Coles shares fell -1.4%.

Meta’s result, and the Nasdaq surge on Thursday night, did not much rouse technology (+0.5%) particularly given a 41.5% leap for Megaport ((MP1)). At first glance one would assume a takeover offer but no, it was all about an earnings upgrade.

Utilities were weak (-0.8%) on a -1.0% fall for AGL Energy ((AGL)) and only a slight dip for Origin Energy ((ORG)) following its quarterly.

It looks increasingly likely the RBA will hike again tomorrow and Wall Street is all but certain the Fed will hike again on Wednesday night.

As the local quarterly reporting season winds down in May, the US season reaches peak results this week.

There’s a lot to risk with a 54 point gain for the futures.