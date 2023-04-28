Vantage sponsors Richard Clayderman’s Forever Love 2023 Australian Tour to support music and arts in Australia

PR NewsWire | Apr 28 2023

SYDNEY, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Vantage (or "Vantage Markets"), the multi-asset trading platform for Contracts for Difference (CFD) on Forex, Commodities, Indices and Shares, has announced its sponsorship of Richard Clayderman’s Forever Love 2023 Australian Tour Concert in Sydney, as part of its endeavour to support the music and arts in Australia.

As the platinum sponsor of the Sydney leg of Clayderman’s Australian Tour, Vantage was pleased to host the French pianist for his first performance back on Australian shores since his "40 Years of Romance" global tour in 2017. Clayderman performed some of his most famous pieces including ‘Ballade pour Adeline’, "Autumn Whispers", and "Marriage D’amour" at the ICC Sydney on 16 April.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales for Australia, Vantage, says, "It is our privilege to host a brilliant musician as iconic as Mr Clayderman. In Australia, music and the arts are an integral part of our culture and identity, and Mr Clayderman has been an enduring part of it, with Aussie fans dubbing him the ‘Romantic Piano Prince’.

It was a natural step for Vantage to support one of the most successful pianists in the world while paying homage to our Australian heritage. Mr Clayderman’s performance was a truly unforgettable experience, and we are honoured to have been a part of it."

About Vantage

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd  (ACN 157 768 566) (AFSL 428901) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage is now part of the group that has over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker; it provides a fast execution trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app[1], and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to seize trading opportunities.

Risk Warning: Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. You have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information in this article is general in nature and doesn’t take into account your personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. You should consider whether you’re part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD), read our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

The use of information in this article are not intended for residents outside Australia or by any person in a country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

