Vantage sponsors Richard Clayderman’s Forever Love 2023 Australian Tour to support music and arts in Australia.

SYDNEY, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Vantage (or "Vantage Markets"), the multi-asset trading platform for Contracts for Difference (CFD) on Forex, Commodities, Indices and Shares, has announced its sponsorship of Richard Clayderman’s Forever Love 2023 Australian Tour Concert in Sydney, as part of its endeavour to support the music and arts in Australia.

As the platinum sponsor of the Sydney leg of Clayderman’s Australian Tour, Vantage was pleased to host the French pianist for his first performance back on Australian shores since his "40 Years of Romance" global tour in 2017. Clayderman performed some of his most famous pieces including ‘Ballade pour Adeline’, "Autumn Whispers", and "Marriage D’amour" at the ICC Sydney on 16 April.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales for Australia, Vantage, says, "It is our privilege to host a brilliant musician as iconic as Mr Clayderman. In Australia, music and the arts are an integral part of our culture and identity, and Mr Clayderman has been an enduring part of it, with Aussie fans dubbing him the ‘Romantic Piano Prince’.

It was a natural step for Vantage to support one of the most successful pianists in the world while paying homage to our Australian heritage. Mr Clayderman’s performance was a truly unforgettable experience, and we are honoured to have been a part of it."



