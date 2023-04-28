ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-04-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.630 41.46% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.088 -12.00%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.535 9.18% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.155 -9.77%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.630 9.13% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.550 -6.06%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.240 7.07% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.080 -5.02%
5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.650 6.56% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.645 -4.36%
RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.170 6.25% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.155 -4.15%
HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.100 6.06% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.385 -3.75%
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.640 5.51% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.150 -3.61%
SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.200 5.26% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.405 -3.57%
360 – LIFE360 INC 5.080 5.18% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 29.930 -3.54%
NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.620 5.08% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.410 -3.53%
APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.140 5.02% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.430 -3.49%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.655 4.80% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.230 -3.04%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.480 4.35% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.600 -3.03%
CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.980 4.26% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 13.460 -2.96%
NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.985 4.23% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.040 -2.65%
CDA – CODAN LIMITED 7.290 3.99% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.975 -2.50%
AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.240 3.85% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.130 -2.29%
AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.405 3.85% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.860 -2.27%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.960 3.83% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.630 -2.10%

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

