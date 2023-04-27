ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 27 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 94.260 22.75% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.280 -9.54% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.100 14.94% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.535 -6.12% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.310 11.66% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.940 -5.53% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.420 9.09% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.650 8.20% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 4.430 -4.73% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.990 4.91% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.600 -4.37% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.650 4.84% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 3.980 -4.33% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.460 4.55% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.125 -3.85% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.120 4.35% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.560 -3.52% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.800 4.15% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.920 -3.31% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.205 3.88% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 5.780 -2.69% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.945 3.85% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.840 -2.65% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.590 3.51% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 26.730 -2.59% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.600 3.45% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.490 -2.55% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.720 3.30% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.990 -2.44% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.450 3.29% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.850 -2.43% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.990 3.28% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.610 -2.40% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.150 3.23% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 3.410 -2.29% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.515 3.00% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 13.120 -2.16% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.410 2.99% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.910 -2.15%

