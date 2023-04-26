ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-04-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.860 9.97% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.625 -14.38% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 5.510 6.58% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.087 -13.00% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.525 5.90% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.875 -11.62% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.520 5.23% IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED 11.160 -7.84% SGP – STOCKLAND 4.380 4.04% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 72.590 -7.76% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.390 3.90% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.425 -7.61% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.995 3.65% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.910 -7.61% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.880 3.58% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.160 -7.57% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.020 3.42% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.415 -7.52% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.800 3.39% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.385 -7.23% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.330 3.10% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -6.67% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.340 3.08% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.160 -6.52% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 13.410 3.00% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.340 -6.44% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.725 2.99% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.595 -6.30% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 8.100 2.92% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.385 -6.10% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 6.970 2.80% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.500 -5.80% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 25.480 2.74% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.430 -5.57% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.590 2.68% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.420 -5.24% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 15.190 2.64% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.485 -4.90% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.180 2.58% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.165 -4.51%

