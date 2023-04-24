The Monday Report – 24 April 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:13 AM

By Greg Peel

Holiday Feel

In a quiet session on Friday the ASX200 followed Wall Street down from the open on low volume, but rebounded somewhat in the morning and left it at that, ahead of a long (for some) weekend.

Sector moves were mixed, with the banks (-0.7%) and materials (-1.5%) joining forces to provide the weakness, while energy, healthcare and industrials all rose 0.6% to offer a counter.

After a well-received earnings report, Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) tumbled back -5.0% after brokers threw cold water and suggested that was as good as it will get. (And it wasn't "good" with management issuing a profit warning the week prior). Morgan Stanley downgraded to Underweight to make three from six Sell ratings in the FNArena database.

BHP Group’s ((BHP)) production report failed to excite and iron ore prices fell on the day, sending BHP shares down -2.6% with peers joining in.

Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) rose 4.7% on its production report while, over in energy, Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) reported and rose 5.9%.

The lithium miners were in favour on Friday but there’s trouble ahead today.

Chile’s government has announced a move that would see local miners, including the world’s number one and second-largest lithium producers, shift to a model with the state holding a controlling interest in all projects through a public company that would partner with private mining firms.

Shares in Chile’s own listed lithium miner SQM fell -19% on the NYSE on Friday night while the global number one, US miner Albemarle, which has been sniffing around Australian-listed miners, fell -10%.

The Aussie ten-year yield finally had a down-day on Friday in falling -4 points to 3.45%, having ticked up the past several sessions.

Real estate gained 0.4%.

Technology was flat, ahead of a big week in global tech land.

That big week had Wall Street stalling on Friday night to play the waiting game.

Our futures were down -8 points on Saturday morning.

The lack of any Wall Street movement provides Australia with an excuse today for that long weekend.