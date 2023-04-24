DetectedX Launches MyImageDx Online Learning Platform for Radiology Educators at Association of University Radiologists and Society of Breast Imaging Meetings

PR NewsWire | Apr 24 2023

Fully Customizable Interactive Learning Platform Enables Educators to Deliver Image-Based Learning using DetectedX’s Award-Winning Online Training Technology and Tools

SYDNEY, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DetectedX, the leaders in intelligent interactive educational technology, announced today that it will launch MyImageDx, a fully customizable, interactive learning platform providing radiology educators the ability to design and deliver image-based learning using DetectedX’s award-winning templates and approaches, at the upcoming Association of University Radiologists Annual Meeting, April 25-28 in Austin, TX. DetectedX will also showcase MyImageDx at the SBI Breast Imaging Symposium for the first time, May 4-7 in Maryland (Booth #401).

Introduced at RSNA, MyImageDx enables educators to leverage existing DetectedX content or load their own educational content for easily accessible and secure online learning. The next generation technology transforms the teaching and learning experience for clinicians, educators and students alike. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.DetectedX.com.

DetectedX was founded to help radiologists and doctors worldwide to diagnose cases of breast cancer, lung cancer, and COVID-19 faster and more accurately. Designed based on evidence-based teaching strategies for the imaging workforce, the on-demand, web-based training platform features several teaching templates for image uploading, assembling and distributing to users with seamless image-interactive facilities. This includes:

Diagnostic self-assessment modules, shown to improve senior clinician’s diagnostic abilities, involves the user looking at a predefined number of cases with known truth and diagnosing the image;

Image quality self-assessment modules: junior radiologists/radiographers/students can test themselves on judging diagnostic image quality/positioning against experts;

Quizzes: single patient cases can be shown, often with multi-modality images: users are tested on image appearances;

MCQs/multiple answer choices: any is image uploaded with immediate truth provided;

Videos/presentations: interactions can be built into the delivery with immediate truths given.

"MyImageDx provides the best of both worlds in terms of radiology education. Users can leverage DetectedX’s intelligent interactive educational technology and content from such world-renowned educators as Professor László Tabár and Professor Mary Rickard, or they can create and organize their own content using our award-winning templates and educational approaches," said Professor Patrick Brennan, CEO DetectedX and Chair, Diagnostic Imaging, the University of Sydney.

MyImageDx providers radiology educators access to a personalized imaging educational platform without having to build it in-house. By assembling all imaging education content in one secure, on-demand location, educators can build a comprehensive library of cases and modules to upskill and engage students and staff. MyImageDx facilitates the delivery of learning world-wide for peer review, MDT and discrepancy activities for students, radiologists and radiographers anywhere, anytime.

DetectedX’s on-demand, web-based training platform, which improves radiological detection rates based on intelligent interactive educational technology, is currently used in more than 150 countries, including national screening services, clinics and professional societies in North America, UK, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Slovenia, Italy and Vietnam.

ABOUT DETECTEDX

DetectedX’s Radiology Online Learning Centre, focusing on diagnostic accuracy and driven by artificial intelligence, is revolutionizing disease detection in 150 countries. The on-demand, web-based training platform has been proven to improve the accuracy of diagnosing difficult cases by 34%.

