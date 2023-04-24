ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 24 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 5.560 7.54% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.092 -8.00% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.230 5.22% IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED 11.160 -7.84% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.700 4.94% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.120 -7.42% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.410 4.56% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.680 -6.85% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.120 4.35% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.340 4.30% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.935 -5.08% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.740 3.88% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.390 -4.88% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.490 3.47% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.195 -4.78% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.165 3.13% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.425 -4.49% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.350 3.07% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.410 -4.48% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.520 2.92% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.190 2.89% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.980 -3.45% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 6.970 2.80% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 20.760 -3.40% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.990 2.67% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.290 -3.33% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.600 2.56% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.330 -3.27% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.675 2.27% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 113.180 -3.26% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 95.080 2.25% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.530 -3.12% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.140 2.22% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.530 -2.96% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 2.22% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.700 -2.90% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.320 2.20% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.455 -2.68%

