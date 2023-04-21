ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 21 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.380 5.88% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.100 -9.09% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 4.130 5.63% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.730 -8.18% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.980 5.57% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.040 -5.03% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.585 5.41% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.605 -4.72% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.840 4.75% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.220 4.18% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 21.490 -4.15% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.930 3.72% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 11.120 -3.72% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.465 3.53% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.570 3.48% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.080 -3.26% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.020 3.34% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.595 -3.25% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.590 3.25% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 3.03% SSR – SSR MINING INC 22.090 -3.11% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.440 2.86% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.515 -2.83% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.675 2.76% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 117.000 -2.77% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.400 2.68% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.740 -2.74% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.470 2.66% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.280 -2.71% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.200 2.56% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.900 -2.68% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.450 2.53% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.730 -2.67% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.330 2.30% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.675 -2.62% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.480 2.28% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.870 -2.60%

