The Overnight Report: Same, Same

Daily Market Reports | 9:08 AM

This story features LAKE RESOURCES N.L., and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: LKE

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7370.00 – 7.00 – 0.09% S&P ASX 200 7365.50 + 5.30 0.07% S&P500 4154.52 – 0.35 – 0.01% Nasdaq Comp 12157.23 + 3.82 0.03% DJIA 33897.01 – 79.62 – 0.23% S&P500 VIX 16.46 – 0.37 – 2.20% US 10-year yield 3.60 + 0.03 0.84% USD Index 101.92 + 0.17 0.17% FTSE100 7898.77 – 10.67 – 0.13% DAX30 15895.20 + 12.53 0.08%

By Greg Peel

All Shook Up

Some days there’s just so much going on on the ASX, it’s hard to know where to begin. Yesterday certainly was not one of them.

The ASX200 bungled along with little conviction and only closed higher thanks to materials (+1.1%) holding up everything else. Utilities rose 0.1% but all else closed in the red.

Materials was driven by gains in iron ore and gold miners with a bit of help from lithium, but not from Lake Resources ((LKE)) – one of the most volatile stocks on the market at present – which fell -8.0%.

The other train wreck of the day was Star Entertainment ((SGR)), down -7.4% after announcing it would cut 500 jobs. Sometimes job cuts are seen as a positive trimming of dead weight to gain efficiency, as has been the case for US Big Tech this year, resulting in massive share price rallies. Not so for Star.

In a statement to the ASX, the casino operator said it would cut 500 jobs, freeze salaries and cancel executive bonuses to try to improve its financial outlook. Star is seeking to cut costs by -$100m amid "rapidly deteriorating" operating conditions.

Bummer. Discretionary fell -1.1% to be the worst performing sector, already fearful of another rate hike post the release this week of the April RBA minutes.

On that subject, the treasurer today will impose a “sweeping overhaul”, according to the press, of the RBA including creating two boards – one that sets interest rates and one overseeing governance.

Philip Lowe will respond in a press conference at midday.

That rate hike fear had the Aussie ten-year yield up 4 points yesterday to 3.51% and the two-year 9 points to 3.19%.

Not good for real estate (-0.6%) or technology (-0.4%).

The other loser of any note was energy (-0.3%) on lower oil prices and after that it didn’t much matter.

The banks were flat, as was the mood.

The futures are down -7 this morning.

Electrifying, Not

It was no more exciting on Wall Street overnight.

On Tuesday night investors were waiting around for the aftermarket result release from Netflix. Last night it was Tesla’s turn.

Tesla met forecasts for earnings but missed on gross margin, which was under the microscope following no less than six consecutive price cuts to Tesla’s EV fleet. The price of a base level Model Y has been cut by a total of -29%.

The price cuts have come as the rest of world catches up, particularly China but also legacy carmakers in Europe in the US, forcing Tesla to switch from exploiting first mover advantage to using its superior scale to drive earnings. At the expense of margins.

In other earnings reports on the day, Travelers failed to hold up the Dow with a 6.2% gain, while Morgan Stanley posted a beat on revenues and earnings but was rewarded with only 0.7%. United Airlines jumped 7.5% but the winner on the day was Bed, Bath & Beyond – the latest GameStop – which jumped 35% after social media got behind the company’s plans to file for bankruptcy.

Having fluctuated from down -10% to down -0.5% in Tuesday night’s aftermarket, Netflix closed down -3.2%. Having reported in last night’s aftermarket, IBM (Dow) is down -1.1%.

Otherwise the focus was on the release of the latest Fed Beige Book.

The Beige Book showed US economic activity was “little changed” in late March and early April. Of the twelve Fed districts, nine districts reported either no change or just slight change in activity, while three indicated modest growth.

No blaring recession signals there.

Amidst assumptions of strict credit tightening post SVB, the Fed said both lending by banks and demand for loans among consumers and businesses “generally declined” in the period. The drop-off was especially sharp in the San Francisco region where SVB was based.

No great panic there.

The US ten- and two-year yields nevertheless rose 4 points each last night on the back of big jumps in UK bond yields.

The UK two-year rose 15 points to 3.83% following yet another headline CPI above 10%. The 10.1% print was down from 10.4% in February, but economists had forecast a single-digit result.

The numbers are not going to provide any impetus for the Fed to pause next month.

The US earnings season is so far proving a net fizzer, which is positive given overwhelming opinions earnings forecasts remain too high.

But as Karen said, we’ve only just begun.

Commodities

News from the Shanghai Exchange is that “surging risk aversion” has hammered the commodity market. With the drop in natural gas prices, some overseas zinc smelters have gradually resumed their production, but overseas premiums fell rapidly, indicating consumption weakened significantly.

The oils continue to fall as the US dollar rises on rate hike expectations.

The Aussie is down -0.2% at US$0.6717.

Today

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1995.10 – 10.00 – 0.50% Silver (oz) 25.25 + 0.07 0.28% Copper (lb) 4.02 – 0.06 – 1.54% Aluminium (lb) 1.19 – 0.01 – 0.74% Lead (lb) 0.98 + 0.01 0.97% Nickel (lb) 11.20 – 0.28 – 2.40% Zinc (lb) 1.25 – 0.05 – 3.78% West Texas Crude 79.16 – 1.70 – 2.10% Brent Crude 82.87 – 1.94 – 2.29% Iron Ore (t) 120.26 – 0.08 – 0.07%

The SPI Overnight closed down -7 points.

The NAB business conditions survey for the March quarter is out today.

The treasurer will announce RBA reforms this morning and the RBA governor will respond at midday.

New Zealand reports March quarter CPI numbers.

The US will see existing home sales and the Philly Fed index.

Having pre-released the main numbers, Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) will issue its full earnings report today.

In a big day for quarterly reports, all of Allkem ((AKE)), Brambles ((BXB)), Challenger ((CGF)), Evolution Mining ((EVN)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), Santos ((STO)) and Zip Co ((ZIP)) will pipe up today.

Iress ((IRE)) hosts an investor day, while G8 Education ((GEM)) holds its AGM.

OZ Minerals ((OZL)) goes ex a very big dividend. The stock has disappeared from the ASX200. In its place came Bellevue Gold ((BGL)).

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BHP BHP Group Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans BOQ Bank of Queensland Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans BPT Beach Energy Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi BRB Breaker Resources Downgrade to Sell from Buy Bell Potter CCP Credit Corp Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett CRN Coronado Global Resources Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS DRR Deterra Royalties Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS EVN Evolution Mining Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett MGR Mirvac Group Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett NST Northern Star Resources Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS PLS Pilbara Minerals Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS RHC Ramsay Health Care Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley SBM St. Barbara Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett SKT SKY Network Television Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett TCL Transurban Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi TLC Lottery Corp Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms