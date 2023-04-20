ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 20 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.110
|10.00%
|29M – 29METALS LIMITED
|1.200
|-11.11%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|6.860
|5.54%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.050
|-9.82%
|VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
|2.980
|5.30%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|4.340
|-8.63%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|1.265
|4.98%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.160
|-5.88%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.450
|4.55%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.165
|-5.71%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|9.790
|4.48%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.415
|-5.68%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|4.440
|4.23%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|79.710
|-5.46%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|4.380
|3.79%
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|11.640
|-5.21%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|26.120
|3.65%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.640
|-5.19%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|8.690
|3.58%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.890
|-4.89%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|28.190
|3.53%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|3.380
|-4.52%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|8.040
|3.21%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|0.660
|-4.35%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.680
|3.07%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|3.770
|-4.31%
|HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|3.430
|3.00%
|CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED
|6.250
|-4.29%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|1.780
|2.89%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.630
|-4.22%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.520
|2.70%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|13.890
|-3.88%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|13.650
|2.55%
|TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
|0.635
|-3.79%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|8.100
|2.53%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.290
|-3.78%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|24.140
|2.51%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.555
|-3.48%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.675
|2.45%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.650
|-3.47%
