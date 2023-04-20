ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 20 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.110 10.00% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.200 -11.11% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 6.860 5.54% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.050 -9.82% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.980 5.30% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.340 -8.63% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.265 4.98% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.450 4.55% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 -5.71% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.790 4.48% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.415 -5.68% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.440 4.23% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 79.710 -5.46% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.380 3.79% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.640 -5.21% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 26.120 3.65% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.640 -5.19% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.690 3.58% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.890 -4.89% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 28.190 3.53% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.380 -4.52% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.040 3.21% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.660 -4.35% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.680 3.07% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.770 -4.31% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.430 3.00% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.250 -4.29% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.780 2.89% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 13.630 -4.22% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.520 2.70% IGO – IGO LIMITED 13.890 -3.88% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.650 2.55% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.635 -3.79% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.100 2.53% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.290 -3.78% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 24.140 2.51% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.555 -3.48% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.675 2.45% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.650 -3.47%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms