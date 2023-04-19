ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 19 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.440 6.02% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.455 -8.08% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.575 5.50% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.260 -7.35% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.350 5.47% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.660 -6.38% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.370 5.40% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.690 4.55% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.310 -4.66% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.400 4.09% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.535 -4.46% IGO – IGO LIMITED 14.450 3.96% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.260 -4.40% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.855 3.92% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.945 -4.19% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.135 3.65% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.300 -4.17% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.600 3.51% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.640 3.47% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.605 -3.97% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.090 3.28% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.640 -3.75% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.270 3.25% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.780 -3.70% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.015 3.05% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.160 -3.57% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.175 2.94% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.430 -3.37% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.300 2.80% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.445 -3.26% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 84.310 2.68% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 11.690 -3.23% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.830 2.54% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.220 -3.21% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 27.240 2.41% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.205 -3.21% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.260 2.16% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.950 -2.99%

