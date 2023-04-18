ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 18 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 2.030 12.78% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.545 -10.66% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 8.890 12.67% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.195 -9.30% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.410 8.42% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.495 -9.17% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.560 7.69% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.460 -7.07% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.320 6.67% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.705 -6.62% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.985 6.49% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.630 -5.26% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 5.88% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.280 -4.83% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.200 5.58% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.020 -4.67% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.250 5.14% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.520 -3.70% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.415 5.06% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.415 -3.08% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 4.35% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.485 -2.94% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.960 4.21% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.125 4.17% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.900 -2.83% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 12.060 3.97% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.830 -2.73% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.470 3.30% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.720 -2.68% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.590 2.87% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.360 -2.68% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.900 2.79% SSR – SSR MINING INC 23.250 -2.60% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.345 2.67% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.270 -2.58% IGO – IGO LIMITED 13.900 2.66% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.410 -2.57% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.770 2.59% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 3.100 -2.52%

