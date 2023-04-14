ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-04-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.270 9.01% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 -8.00% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.190 8.57% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.260 -5.44% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.790 8.22% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.660 -4.35% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.540 6.93% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.770 -4.32% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.460 6.49% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.560 -4.10% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.310 6.09% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.695 -3.47% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.570 6.08% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.060 -3.20% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.175 6.06% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 41.370 -3.18% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.330 5.98% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.000 -3.10% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.200 5.77% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.130 -3.10% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.640 5.43% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.550 -3.04% IGO – IGO LIMITED 13.430 5.33% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.220 -3.01% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.200 5.26% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 4.300 -2.71% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.750 5.04% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.030 -2.69% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 6.400 4.58% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.690 -2.66% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 53.280 4.53% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.770 -2.48% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 14.400 4.35% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.170 -1.81% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.170 4.33% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 38.490 -1.79% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.420 4.31% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.260 -1.74% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.420 4.31% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 5.220 -1.69%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms