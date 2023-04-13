ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-04-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.850 12.12% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.096 -12.73% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 21.180 12.06% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 94.320 -5.78% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.125 8.70% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.830 -4.60% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 6.45% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.040 -3.96% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.710 5.70% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 50.970 -3.83% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.985 5.35% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.530 -3.64% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.495 5.32% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.610 -3.48% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.870 4.73% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.020 -3.21% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.505 4.12% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.975 -2.99% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.135 3.85% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.320 -2.92% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.785 3.78% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.700 -2.78% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.800 3.70% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 8.110 3.18% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.260 -2.70% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.320 3.11% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.160 -2.69% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.690 2.99% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.190 -2.56% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.840 2.90% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.310 -2.53% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 3.970 2.85% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 18.150 -2.52% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.910 2.67% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 26.860 -2.26% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.520 2.62% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.520 -2.25% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.850 2.55% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.630 -2.23%

