ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-04-23

Daily Market Reports | Apr 12 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.110 19.57% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 -11.54% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.870 16.78% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.395 -4.82% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.295 13.10% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.480 -4.52% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 12.020 8.09% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.540 -4.07% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 4.340 7.69% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.730 -3.17% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.330 7.01% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.490 6.52% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.565 -3.10% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.860 4.24% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.550 -2.65% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.220 3.87% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.650 -2.65% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.630 3.82% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.510 -2.50% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.720 3.82% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.350 -2.49% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.700 3.45% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.005 -2.43% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.700 3.45% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.720 -2.27% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.935 3.31% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -2.22% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.760 2.99% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.450 -2.17% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.120 2.97% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.460 -2.13% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 16.430 2.94% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.500 -2.11% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.050 2.94% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 3.860 -2.03% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 6.060 2.89% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.775 -1.93% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.720 2.86% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.255 -1.92%

